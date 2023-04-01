Slug: 9 Years After Childlessness, Aambra Woman Delivers quintuplets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A woman in Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, Mrs. Chidinma Amaechi, has given birth to a set of five children, (Quintuplets)after she and her husband were childless for nine years in their marriage.

The new born babies, consisting of three boys and two girls, were delivered at Life International Hospital, Awka, the Anambra State capital through the caesarian section.

The 28 year old lady who completed her mandatory National Youth Service Corp NYSC assignment in July last year, delivered the babies on Thursday 28th day of March 2023.

It was gathered that the husband of the lady, Mr Tochukwu Amaechi, is an Onitsha based petty trader.

A caregiver in the hospital said the babies were delivered after a cesarean session, and are now in the intensive care unit of the hospital.