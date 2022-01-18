BREAKING: Gunmen Invade APC Meeting In Enugu; Kill State Youth Leader, Kidnap Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Enugu as heavily armed men Tuesday evening invaded the Enugu South local government office of the All progressive Congress APC, during their meeting and shot dead the State Youth leader of the party, Mr. Kelvin Ezeoha and one other member.

African Examiner gathered that the members of the party from ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area were having a reconciliation meeting at the party office located in their ward when the armed numbering over seven stormed the venue killing the two party members instantly while whisking away one other person.

A chieftain of the party in the state, who confirmed the incident to African Examiner said “some gunmen invaded the Enugu South LGA APC meeting this evening while their meeting was in progress, opened fire on the party members.

“They killed the immediate past Enugu South local government Chairman of the party, now the incumbent state youth leader, Mr. Kelvin Ezeoha and one other person, while party member was kidnapped.

The Source said it is not yet clear if the killing was s a case of political Assassination or by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, who have been unleashing terror on innocent citizens in the name of enforcing the a sit-at-home order.

Efforts to speak with the state police public Relations officer (PPRO,) ASP Daniel Ndukwe was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone was switched off as at the time of filling this report.

More soon…