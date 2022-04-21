2023: Group Urges South East Stakeholders To Promote Violent Free Campaigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers steam in Nigeria, a Civil Society organization, the South- East Good Governance Project (SEGGP), has urged all key Stakeholders to promote issue based and violence free political campaigns in the region and Nigeria at large.

The group in a Communiqué after their zoom meeting made available to African Examiner yesterday in Enugu, maintained that political violence does no nation or region any good, and therefore, appealed to all the gladiators and Stakeholders to play by the rule of the game during and after the elections.

It said “(SEGGOP) is a regional Civil Society platforms aimed at promotion of Good Governance in the South-East region through the presentation of periodic good governance Scorecards for the five South-East states.

The organization, “was formed in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, as a sequel to the South East Covid Report, a regional platform that facilitated a coordinated regional response to the pandemic, having as members, Commissioners of Health and Information as well as the Police Public Relations Officer from each of the five states.

“After due deliberations and considerations, arising from a zoom meeting involving members of the Civil Society groups from different South-East states, resolved on the need to intervene in several areas including issue of Electoral Advocacy in the region.

The Communiqué signed by (SEGGOP) Convener and Executive Director, Centre for the Advancement of literary and leadership (CALL) Enugu, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismark Oji.

It noted that “elections are the only democratic means of electing credible candidates to ensure the provision of Good Governance.

“And because the 2023 General Elections are around the corner and as well, taking cognizance of the huge amount of work needed to be done to properly educate, sensitise and mobilize the people of the South East region for active participation in the election, SEGGOP shall step down advocacy on her agreed Thematic Areas such as Infrastructure, Education and Human Capital Development.

Other areas of intervention will includes, “Health/Environment/Water/Sanitation (WASH), Commerce and Industrialization, Rule of Law/Due Process /Local Government Autonomy and focus her advocacy wholly on Election Advocacy.

On the issue of continuous Voters Registration, “We urge all and sundry to actively support the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the various states, to ensure the success of the fourth quarter of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise which shall end in June.

“We urge all stakeholders in the Electoral process such as INEC, the political parties, aspirants, security agencies, etc to promote issue-based and violence free campaigns in the region.

“Remembering the words of Former President Goodluck Jonathan, “My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”, our politicians should eschew violence and violent rhetoric’s.

“Rather, they should dwell on Good Governance by unveiling their manifesto to the populace.

It also disclosed that they are planning to embark on “citizens Sensitization/ Voters Education, adding that “we shall embark on aggressive education and sensitization of the citizens through media advocacy with our media partners.

“We shall also organize Town hall meetings and debates to provide ample opportunity for interrogation of aspirants/ candidates and their manifestos.

On the issue of Security, “based on the overriding importance of security to every human endeavour, including the Electoral process itself, we shall continue with our regional Security scorecard.

“Indeed, we have to be alive and have our security guaranteed to actively participate in the Electoral Process” the group stated

Commenting on the Monday Sit-at-home declared by the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB in South East region, it said “we commend and support Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State Governor for the steps he has taken to address the issue of insecurity, especially the Monday Sit-at-home in Anambra and the entire region because of the ongoing insecurity and criminal enforcement of the Sit-At-Home was a cross border crime.

“While commending the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops for their ongoing collaboration with the Anambra State Government, we urge the four other states to do the needful by closing ranks with Soludo to check the activities of the Ekpa Killer Squad responsible for the violent enforcement of the Monday Sit-at-home.

The group noted that reports on the recent Monday Sit-at-home from the States, indicates that

It was partially observed in Abia, but no fatalities were recorded, stressing that it was observed in Anambra , but no fatalities were also recorded.

In Ebonyi State, “Compliance was very low and there was no fatality recorded, while in Enugu, there was high compliance and two fatalities, including the burning of a Toyota Sienna commercial car.

Others who signed the Communiqué includes, Pastor Nwokocha Anozie Innocent, of Initiative for Ideal And Emancipatory Leadership In Nigeria (IDEAL-NIGERIA), from Abia State, Prof Mercy Anagbogu, Executive Director, Women Action Committee – Anambra state, and Dr. Okezie Kelechi of New Foundation, Ebonyi State as well as

Comrade Marjorie Ezihe, Coordinator, Imo Peoples Action For Democracy (IPAD).