BREAKING: Obasa Re-Elected Lagos Assembly Speaker

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing the Agege 1 constituency of Lagos State at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been reelected as Speaker of the House for the third term.

Obasa, who was nominated by Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Assembly shortly after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly Tuesday morning.



