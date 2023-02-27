Ortom Loses Senatorial Bid To Ex-Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost the senatorial election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Titus Zam.

Zam was a Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to Ortom until the governor defected to Peoples Democratic Party in 2018

Zam, a strong disciple of the former governor of the state and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, polled 143,151 votes to defeat Ortom who scored 106,882 while Labour Party candidate, Mike Gbillah scored 51,950.

Announcing the results at the senatorial district headquarters at North Bank, Makurdi, the returning officer, Professor Rufus Shato declared the candidate of APC, Titus Zam winner of the Senatorial election.

Meanwhile, senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party has won his re-election into the Senate.s

Moro polled 76,459 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC, Daniel Onjeh who scored 59,959 while the LP candidate, Joe Ojobo scored 40,194

The electoral officer of Benue South senatorial district, Prof Robert Tee, declared Moro winner of the election.