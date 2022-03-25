(BREAKING) : Soludo Stops Monday Sit – At Home In Anambra

…Vows To Sanction Public Servants Who Violates Directive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has directed Civil Servants in the State to end the every Monday, Sit- at home in Anambra state declared by the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB for close to two years now.

The group, had declared sit at home every Mondays in the South East states as a way of protesting the continued detention of its leaders, Nnamdi Kanu, currently facing treason trial.

The development was contained in a circular dated today 25th March 2022, issued by the Anambra state Head of Service, Barrisyer Theodora Igwegbe.

The document said the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR has directed that all public servants in the state henceforth report at their places of work on Mondays.

“Absence from work on Mondays or any other day without approval shall be seen as gross misconduct which shall attract appropriate sanctions.

IPOB members have continued to enforce the Sit – at home in the five states of Southeast Nigeria even when it’s leadership has distanced it’s self from the action.

Our Correspondent reports that several shops and properties valued several millions of naira has be destroyed since the exercise began by its enforcers