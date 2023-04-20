UCL: Man City Book Real Clash, All Italian Semi Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight year after an Erling Haaland goal secured a 1-1 draw and a 4-1 aggregate last-eight win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face manager Pep Guardiola’s old foe Real, who scored two injury-time goals to spectacularly turn the tie their way on the way to eventually winning the title last season.

Guardiola, so often criticized at European level for tinkering with his side, named the same XI that won the first leg 3-0 in Manchester.

The winner of the City-Real tie will face either AC or Inter Milan in the final.

Inter Milan went through to a first Champions League semi-final since 2010 after beating Benfica 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi’s side now have a blockbuster semi-final tie against local rivals AC Milan to come, after they saw off Napoli last night, as the race to clinch Europe’s most decorated trophy heats up.