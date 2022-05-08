Buhari Departs For Cote d’Ivoire To Attend COP-15 Conference

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties

(COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Shehu said the conference was aimed at addressing the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

He said the Nigerian leader would join other world leaders at Sofitel Hotel, Abidjan, for the 15th session of the COP15 of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, with the theme, “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity.”

The president, who is also the President of the Great Green Wall in Africa, will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Others are: Minister of Agriculture, Mahmoud Mohammed and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Also on the president’s team to Abidjan are: National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai and Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

NAN