CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba FC Supporters Urge Recruitment Of Quality Players

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enyimba International FC supporters have urged the club management to recruit quality players to prosecute the CAF Confederation Cup and Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by the club.

Some of the supporters who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Monday, said quality players would make a remarkable impact on the club`s participation in the competitions..

Edwin Orjinta advised the club against hasty recruitment of players,and to ensure that quality players that can deliver results are contracted for the season.

“Avoid recruitment of players that are only good in training, bench warmers and injury-prone, because there is so much to fight for next season.

“We all know that Enyimba has been a household name in Africa continental competitions and we need to maintain that status”, he said.

Ikechukwu Njoku who hailed the club for securing a continental slot, urged the management to go for players that can stand the test of continental football and the domestic league

He urged the club to work hard to win the continental league the way it did in 2003 and 2004, and also to finish well in the NPFL.

Also speaking, Augustine Ezenwata urged the club management to perioritise players welfare as such will bring out the best in the players.

Izuchukwu Odeme expressed concern in the delay in the recruitment of players for the coming season, saying that the players needed time to blend before the league kicks off.

“I love Enyimba football club and the delay in the recruitment of players is not the best considering the task ahead of club.

“Though, the club may be taking its time in recruiting players, they should bear in mind that the players needed to understand each other to enhance team work,“he said. Odeme said.

NAN reports that Enyimba finished third position on the 2023/2024 NPFL table with 63 points to secure a continental league ticket.(NAN)