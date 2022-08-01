CAF Shifts Nigeria, G’Bissau AFCON Qualifiers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several months of uncertainty that has surrounded Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations, double-header clashes against Guinea Bissau.

The Confederation of African Football on Sunday stated that the games between the two countries have been postponed.

African Examiner recalls that the second phase of the AFCON qualifiers was originally fixed for September, but it suffered a postponement with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is holding for the first time in the month of November and December.

According to a statement released by the African body, match days three and four that were fixed for September have now been postponed to March 2023 to let

African teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup to prepare very well.

“The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee has approved a revised Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 revised qualification calendar,” read part of the statement on CAF’s official website.

“This was necessitated by the Executive Committee’s commitment to making room for the African nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to prepare adequately.”

The statement continued: “Consequently, the September 2022 Africa Cup of Nations match day three and match day four qualifiers have been moved to March 20-28, 2023.

“Match-day five will now be on June 12-20, 2023 while match day six will be played on September 4-12, 2023.”