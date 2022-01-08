2023: PDP Has Zoned Presidency To North – Babangida Aliyu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of Niger State, has stated that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has zoned its presidential ticket to the North.

Aliyu disclosed this when he played host to the Atiku Support Organisation.

The former governor stated that the organization would be successful.

“In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to rezone it to the North as requested by others but we have agreed and written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election,” he said.

The PDP chieftain tasked the group to meet with stakeholders across the country and make sure that Atiku becomes the flag bearer of the party.

African Examiner writes that Atiku is believed to be gearing up to contest for the presidency in 2023.