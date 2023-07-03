Charly Boy Speaks On Calls For His Arrest Over Inciting Comment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has reacted to calls for his arrest concerning his recent comment.

The African Examiner recalls that the controversial singer had, in a tweet on Saturday, tasked Nigerian youths to follow the footsteps of French protesters damaging public properties because of the shooting of a 17-year-old youth by police near Paris on Tuesday.

Uploading a video of rioters burning down some buildings in France, Charly Boy stated that it was what he expected Nigerian youths to do to “reject the system that let them down”.

His tweet sparked reactions and some Nigerians called for the arrest of the maverick singer for attempting to incite civil unrest.

Reacting to this development on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Charly Boy slammed those calling for his arrest.

He writes: “Na only me just dey Laff as guys just dey Kpara on top my Post, pple come dey even call for my arrest, see monkeys.

“DSS can’t arrest criminals but can arrest people who speak against criminals. You’re a useless Nigerian.

“Because I charged the Youths of Nigeria to take their destiny in their hands and bring down a criminal Enterprise, some Mumu persons come dey form gangster on top my post.”





