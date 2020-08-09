W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: Churches In Lagos Reopen After 20 Weeks Of Lockdown

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Uncategorized Sunday, August 9th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many churches in Lagos  on Sunday witnessed low turnout on the first Sunday  of  reopening after 20  weeks of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  had  on  Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020  relaxed some of the lockdown measures instituted by the Lagos State Government to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Following the decline in  COVID-19 positive cases, Gov. Sanwo-Olu in  his 17th briefing on COVID-19 response had  directed the re-opening of places of worship in the state, starting from Aug. 7,2020  for mosques and Aug. 9, 2020 for churches.

In March 2020, part  of  the efforts to contain  the spread of COVID-19  was that the Lagos State Government announced various lockdown measures and ban on public gatherings.

NAN’s Correspondent who visited  St.Dominic’s  Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos , reports that Masses were  held at five different centres  simultaneously.

The parishioners complied with  COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, observing social distancing  and others.

At the  Redeemed Christian Church of God  (RCCG), Power House,  Shomolu, there was also a  low turnout but the members  thanked God for  sparing their lives.

The Pastor-in-Charge, who simply identified himself as Hassan, said that  it was wonderful having the members back because many had died due to complications from the pandemic.

At the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Muniru Baruwa Street, Surulere, the church had yet to reopen for members to attend services.

A member said services were  still being conducted online but that preparations were in top gear for physical services to start soon.

He said the church premises were fumigated and disinfected on Saturday; adding that other preparations in line with COVID-19 protocols would continue during  the week.

(NAN)

