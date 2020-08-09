COVID-19: Churches In Lagos Reopen After 20 Weeks Of Lockdown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many churches in Lagos on Sunday witnessed low turnout on the first Sunday of reopening after 20 weeks of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 relaxed some of the lockdown measures instituted by the Lagos State Government to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Following the decline in COVID-19 positive cases, Gov. Sanwo-Olu in his 17th briefing on COVID-19 response had directed the re-opening of places of worship in the state, starting from Aug. 7,2020 for mosques and Aug. 9, 2020 for churches.

In March 2020, part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 was that the Lagos State Government announced various lockdown measures and ban on public gatherings.

NAN’s Correspondent who visited St.Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos , reports that Masses were held at five different centres simultaneously.

The parishioners complied with COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, observing social distancing and others.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Power House, Shomolu, there was also a low turnout but the members thanked God for sparing their lives.

The Pastor-in-Charge, who simply identified himself as Hassan, said that it was wonderful having the members back because many had died due to complications from the pandemic.

At the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Muniru Baruwa Street, Surulere, the church had yet to reopen for members to attend services.

A member said services were still being conducted online but that preparations were in top gear for physical services to start soon.

He said the church premises were fumigated and disinfected on Saturday; adding that other preparations in line with COVID-19 protocols would continue during the week.

(NAN)