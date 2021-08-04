Court Restrains DSS, AGF From Arresting, Intimidating, Blocking Sunday Igboho’s Bank Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has barred the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting and blocking the account of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the order on Wednesday after listening to the motion exparte filed by Igboho’s counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, SAN.

Alliyu had moved the motion exparte, urging the court to grant his application.

African Examiner reports that other respondents in the suit are the Director of State Services, Oyo State and the AGF.

Our correspondent also reports that none of the respondents was in court or represented by counsel.

Delivering his ruling, Akintola said that he was satisfied with explanations provided by the applicant’s counsel, evidencing the urgent need to grant the application.

The judge ordered and restrained the respondents, their agents or any other security agents acting on their behalf from killing, arresting, detaining or harrassing Igboho.

Akintola also restrained the respondents from interfering with the applicant’s fundamental rights to life, personal liberty, freedom of movement and enjoyment of his property without fear of invasion of his home.

The judge further ordered the respondents from blocking the account of the applicant in any bank or placing no debit on it and to lift same where they had so acted, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

He, however, adjourned the case till Aug. 18, for hearing of the originating summon.

Alliyu had informed the court that the life of his client was being threatened after the invasion of his house on July 1 by DSS officials.

The counsel informed the court that his client’s property were damaged and one of the occupants killed by the security agents during the invasion.

He tendered exhibits and a written address to support his motion. (NAN)























