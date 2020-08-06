COVID-19: Finally, Police Arraign Naira Marley Over Jabi Mall Concert

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court, in Ikeja, the State capital

Marley was arraigned for violating one of the COVID-19 protocols – illegal interstate flight travel, from Lagos to Abuja.

Recall that the controversial ariste traveled on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from the former Nigeria’s capital city to the FCT Abuja for a concert, at the popular Lake Mall, Jabi, while the ban on the local flights was still in place.

After, the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika banned the erring airline, while the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 shut down the business mall.

Subsequently, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Muhammad Adamu ordered Naira Marley’s arrest, as well as his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, Tthe Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, has confirmed Marley’s appearance at the command headquarters Thursday.

Reacting, the Police Spokesman said: “We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State’’.