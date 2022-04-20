Battle For PDP Ticket Heats Up As Nomination Closes Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The scramble for delegates by presidential aspirants has intensified as the submission of nomination forms ends today in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The aspirants visited many state chapters of the party yesterday to woo key leaders and delegates ahead of the proposed primary.

Eight aspirants have so far submitted their documents to the national secretariat of the opposition party in Abuja.

However, more are expected to comply with the directive on today’s deadline.

Aspirants who have submitted their forms include Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Others are Muhammed Hayatu-Deen, publisher Dele Momodu and Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

However, there is no consensus among the aspirants on the proposal for a consensus candidate initiated by Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed and Hayatu-Deen.