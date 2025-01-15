Deputy Governor’s Police Escort Shot At Protesting Students —Ogun NANS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ogun Chairman, Adeyanju Francis, has refuted the allegation that protesting ogun students attacked the convoy of the deputy governor in Abeokuta.

He claimed that the policemen attached to the convoy of the deputy governor were the ones who shot at the students first.

Francis. further said: “None of our students attacked her, we were coming peacefully. We converged this morning at MAPOLY to express our grievances to the Ogun State government and on our way going to Oke Mosan we were accosted by the entourage of the deputy governor.

“At first we thought she was sent from Oke-Mosan to engage the student constituency not until the policemen attached to her started shooting at Nigeria students.

“We even took three out of the bullets they shot at us at OPIC on our way to Iwe Iroyin.”

According to him, none of the students were armed with sticks, saying, “It is a blatant lie against Nigerian students; even her policemen injured some of our students. It was after that that the students started chasing their vehicles”.