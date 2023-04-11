Dino Melaye Does Not Have What It Takes To Be Governor — Gov. Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that Dino Melaye does not have the wherewithal to be a governor.Wike made this known on Tuesday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers.

The African Examiner writes that Dino Melaye, a former senator, is among those jostling to replace Governor Yahaya Bello as his tenure is about to come to an end.

According to Wike, if Melaye wins the party’s ticket, he can’t defeat other candidates in the race to secure victory in the governorship election fixed for November 11.



“When you give Dino that ticket you know he won’t win in Kogi state,” he said.



“You’re talking about governance of a state, we are not talking about drama.



“Dino does not have what it takes. What is he going to do? Why would Kogi people say they will vote for Dino? Are we joking?



“He does not have what it takes to be a governor at all. It is not about coming to act in a drama on television.”