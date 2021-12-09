Don’t Be Reckless, NMA Warns Vaccinated Persons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, has cautioned the public to be careful, saying being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee total immunity against COVID-19 infection.

She stated this at the 11th Annual Symposium of the Health Writers Association Of Nigeria (HEWAN) themed; “Building Confidence In COVID-19 Vaccines”, and sub themed: “Addressing COVID-19 Hesitancy In Nigeria: The Role Of The Media in Lagos.

Ujah said that preventive measures should still be adhered to, noting that research was ongoing to ascertain the degree of protection vaccines provide against the virus and transmission.

According to him, there is an urgent need to inoculate more Nigerians against the virus toward achieving herd immunity quickly.

The NMA president noted that the available vaccines in the country was more than the population that had been vaccinated, stressing the need to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Ujah said that vaccine hesitancy was fueled by mistrust, complacency, fear and misinformation, noting that the media have a role to play in educating the public on the importance of vaccine.

He commended HEWAN for its efforts in disseminating health promotion messages and dispelling rumours and misinformation about the various vaccines.

Ujah appealed to world leaders to ensure equitable access to the vaccine, especially for the most vulnerable people.

According to him, Africa must stop its dependence on other countries for vaccine, noting that the continent must develop vaccine production capacity.