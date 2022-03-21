Don’t Demand Custom Papers From Drivers – PPRO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Sunday directed officers across the country to stop requesting Customs papers from drivers.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the directive via his Twitter handle.

Adejobi added that the issuance of tinted glass permits remains suspended.

He said officers are only expected to stop such vehicles, search it as well as the occupants.

“No policeman should demand your customs papers. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“We have suspended issuance of tinted glass permits, so we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay for not having tinted glass permits”, he tweeted.

The police spokesman further urged Nigerians to report personnel who delay them for this purpose.