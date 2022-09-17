Buhari Off To New York To Attend UNGA 77

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday for New York, United States to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77)

The theme for the 77th session which opened last Tuesday is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

According to a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year includes; the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit.

Buhari would take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday

Aside his Statement, the President would also participate in High Level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National

Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flow

Buhari would also hold strategic bilateral meetings with world leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

On the entourage of the President are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some Governors, Ministers and top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country on Monday, September 26.