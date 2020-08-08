Edo Has Become Syria; Wike Is Putin, Baba Is Trump –Shehu Sani

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kaduna former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has compared the current political crisis in Edo State to that of ‘Syria’.

African Examiner reports that the crisis in the state increased on Thursday when security personnel invaded the State House of Assembly as the Speaker, Frank Okiye and the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly were also impeached on the same day.

This has led to both the APC and the PDP to accuse each other of trying to disrupt the democratic stability of the state.

Also, the National leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has joined the conversation, accusing Governor Obaseki of “woeful leadership.”

Tinubu accused the governor of denying 2/3 of the people of his state their right to representation in the state’s only legislative chamber.

Also, governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, called Obaseki a liability to the PDP and Obaseki had since reacted at Ganduje saying he was in no position to assess his performance because he has “baggage of the viral video of him stuffing dollars collected from contractors”.

However, Shehu Sani took to his Twitter handle to react to the rivalry between the parties over the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He writes: “Edo has become Syria; Obaseki is Assad, Wike is Putin, Baba is Trump, Jagaban is Nathanyahu with Saudi, Turkey, Iran and Terror groups all in there.”

African Examiner reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu as the APC flag bearer for the next month’s elections in Edo State.