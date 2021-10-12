W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Edo Pensioners Protest Non-Payment Of Gratuities, Salary Harmonization, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senior citizens under the aegis of  Retired Civil Servants Welfare of Nigeria, ARCSWON, in Edo State  have  protested  against unpaid gratuities, non-harmonization of pensions among other welfare issues as pensioners in their numbers  throng out blocking  all adjoining roads    thereby causing human and vehicular traffic  .

The peaceful protest led to traffic congestion on major roads such as Sapele Road, Sakponba, Ekehuan, Uselu-Ugbowo axis and Airport Road linking the city centre, and hindered the free flow of movements by commuters plying the roads to their respective destinations.

The protesters, dressed in black attires, chanted songs such as “We shall overcome,” and carried placards with inscriptions such as “Pensioners need gratuity to take care of our health and our family,” “Pay our gratuity and harmonize our monthly pension,” among others.

Yusuf Bako, the spokesperson of the pensioners, kicked against illegal deduction from their monthly pensions and urged the state government to urgently effect harmonization owing to the diminishing purchasing power of Naira.



They appealed to the state government to accede to their demands as things were going too rough for them.

Bako, a former chairman of, Association of Senior Civil Servants in Edo State, threatened that the next protest would be a mother of all protests if the state government fails to grant their request.

