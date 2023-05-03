EFCC Nab 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested eighteen suspected internet fraudsters in different locations within Enugu.

The suspects included one Chigozie Philips, founder of Holy Family School Abakpa, Enugu, where he allegedly trains prospective cybercriminals.

According to the Commission’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner Tuesday, said the suspects were apprehended yesterday, being Monday.

He said “thirteen of his proteges who were arrested in the sting operation are Kingsley Okorie, Henry Chidiebere, Elochukwu Chukwuemeka Micheal, Nelson Nnaji, Joacin Kelvin, Kelechi Ibe, Chinonso James, Udeh Isaiah and Micheal Chukwuemeka.

“Others include Ifeanyi Ozor Bright, Etuma John, Okafor Chukwuemeka, Raymond Chinaza, Desmond James, Ozoma Chinonso Anthony, Uchenna Aka and Ozor Celestine.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 20 mobile phones and 2 laptops. The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.