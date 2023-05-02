Egypt Finally Opens Border For Fleeing Nigerian Students – FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has stated that Egypt has finally opened its border for Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the border was opened after President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The NIDCOM chairperson’s statement is coming a few hours after the commission disclosed that Egypt’s borders are still closed despite the arrival of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the country to take home the stranded students.

NIDCOM stated that the air force had assured the students that they will not be left behind.

“We will not leave without our students,” NAF was quoted as saying.

However, in a swift turn of events, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the borders had been opened but with stringent conditions but she did not give details on the required conditions.

“The border has just been opened, (with stringent conditions ) after President Buhari’s intervention with the Egyptian President. So, the processing of evacuees by the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt will begin,” Dabiri-Erewa said.