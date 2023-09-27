Eid-El-Maulud : Makinde Seeks Prayers For Nigeria, Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to continue to pray for the leadership of the country and the state.

Makinde, according to a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, made the call in a message to Muslims on the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

He charged the Muslim Ummah to use the blessedness of the occasion to seek the face of Allah for the country and Oyo State.

The governor commended all Muslims in the state for their support for his administration.

” As an administration, we value the support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and we have continued to see the results of their prayers.

“I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Islam on witnessing the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the blessed day in which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) was born.

“This is another opportunity for us to reflect on the majesty of Allah and the favour He bestowed on Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) among all his prophets,”he said

The governor urged them to use the blessings of the period to make supplications for Nigeria and Oyo state.

He said his administration would continue to need the prayers and support of the people for the development of the state.(NAN)





