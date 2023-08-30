Elumelu Applauds President Tinubu’s Economic Decisions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp PLC, Tony Elumelu, has applauded the economic decisions of President Tinubu and he tasked Nigerians to be patient with the president as they will soon reap the benefits.

Elumelu made this known to journalists on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a meeting with President Tinubu.

According to Elumelu, President Tinubu had made good decisions in Nigeria’s interest and the private sector had been encouraged by his steps so far.

Elumelu said: “The private sector is encouraged by the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it is all about the Nigerian people.

“It is all about our youths, it is all about making sure our women are involved and empowered.

“It is all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



