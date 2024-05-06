No Political Crisis In Rivers, Says Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed any notion of political crisis in the oil-rich state, saying his administration has provided focused leadership and governance to the people.

Fubara, who received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said his goal for the Rivers people was delivering good governance.

The governor explained how the pressure from the unwarranted political crisis served as an enabler to strengthen his commitment to service that is now impacting lives positively.

“As far as we are concerned, there are no political issues. I had seen a movie many years ago, entitled, ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ I believe some of you must have seen that movie too,” he stated.

“One of the starring characters: Al Pacino said that pressure makes some people retreat or fail, and to others, it makes them become focused on succeeding. We have chosen to be focused under this pressure.

“That is why we are moving ahead. That is why we are making a positive impact on the lives of our people. Governance is about the people. It is not about self.

“Governance is about touching the core needs of those people we are leading, and by the special grace of God, we are doing it.”

Rivers State has been embroiled in crisis after a strained relationship between Governor Fubara and his erstwhile political godfather and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), currently serves as a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister under President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the height of the crisis last year, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly dumped the PDP for the APC. The lawmakers, led by the Speaker, are loyal to Wike and accused Governor Fubara of starving them of funds.

The lawmakers have also been having a strained relationship with the governor and attempted to impeach him in the heat of the political crisis in the state before President Bola Tinubu intervened and invited the feuding parties to Abuja which gave birth to an eight-point resolution.