EFCC Dissociates Self From List Of 58 Ex-Nigerian Governors Under Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s anti graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dissociated itself from a list which has been circulating in sections of the media containing names of 58 former governors in Nigeria who allegedly embezzled a whopping 2.187 trillion while in office, describing the document as fake.

While urging members of the public to disregard the list, the agency labeled it a phantom and mischievous report.

In a statement made available to newsmen Sunday by its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, the commission said “it is false and mischievous as the commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

It added that the Commission “feels obliged to dissociate itself from a phantom report circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption.

According to the statement, “the report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued the list.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors. The public is enjoined to ignore the report as it is false and misleading.

“The media is advised to endeavor to crosscheck facts pertaining to matters under investigation with the commission to avoid misleading the public with false and inaccurate reports”