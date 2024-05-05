Why We Dragged Midwifery Council To Court –Graduate Nurses Association

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA), also known as Graduate Nurses Association of Nigeria (GNAN) has given reason why the body went to court to challenge the recent contentious Circular from the Nigeria Midwifery Council of Nigeria NMCN, on the revised guidelines for verification of certificate(s) with the Council, saying the legal action is aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of its members from infringement.

Recalled that the association had recently dragged NMCN Registrar and the Council to a federal High court over the controversial circular which generated so much mixed reactions.

In a clarification letter addressed to theNational President of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Micheal Nnachi Ekuma, who is of the opinion that the suit be withdrawn from court, UGONSA, explained that the legal action was informed after the Registrar of NMCN, treated them with ignominy when they called on him and the Council through a letter dated 9th, February, 2024, appealing for reconsideration of the circular.

The clarification letter issued through the National Administrative Council (NAC) of UGONSA, and jointly signed by its National president, Nurse Ojo Opeyemi and National Secretary,

Nurse Philip Eteng, was made available to our Correspondent on Sunday.

It reads thus: “the leadership of UGONSA sincerely appreciates your good intent in reaching out to us for clarification and advice for withdrawal of the legal step the association took regarding the contentious Circular from the N&MCN on the revised guidelines for verification of certificate(s) with N&MCN.

“We wish to state and assure you that UGONSA, as an incorporated nursing association that advocates for the best deals for patients and nurses, shall not in any way engage or support any action by any organisation, group or individual that is capable of forestalling the progress, or, causing disharmony in our dear Nursing Profession or her members in Nigeria.

“With respect to the revised guidelines for verification of certificate(s) by N&MCN, we wish to make further clarifications on the matter.That the N&MCN in her Circular Ref No. N&MCN/SG/RO/MH/14/VOL.1/40, on above subject matter, dated 7th February 2024, released new Certificate(s) Verification Guidelines and requirements to be met by all applicants seeking for verification of Certificate(s) to foreign Nursing Boards/Council.

“Recall also that, following the release of the said Circular, there was a general palpable outcry from almost all Nigerian Nurses and Midwives both in Nigeria and in diaspora, rejecting and condemning the content of the circular deemed as “restrictive” and “arbitrary”.

“Nurses and all the notable nursing associations were unanimous in calling for the nullification of the circular and reverting to the status quo ante. While some called for complete nullification of the guidelines, other groups took to the street to demonstrate their total condemnation and rejection of the circular.

“Dear Comrade, it may interest you to know that UGONSA, after sighting the Circular on social media, quickly called the attention of the Registrar of the N&MCN through a letter, Ref. No. UG/NAT/24/NMCN/LVGP/01, dated 9th February 2024, appealing to the Council for reconsideration of the new nursing registration verification policy, stating the implications of the guidelines to Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, and the Nursing Profession at large.

“(Please refer to the attached annexure).Sir, to demonstrate the level at which the N&MCN’s Registrar treated UGONSA with ignominy and disdain, it may interest you to know that the Council has till this day refused to acknowledge the receipt of our appeal letter or reply to it.

“Given the promptness of the circular’s effective date of implementation, the association being a law-abiding organization, was left with no choice than to seek legal redress by approaching the Court.

“Specifically, it prayed the court to compel the N&MCN to suspend the implementation of the circular pending when the contending issues in the circular are internally addressed.

“Sir, the question that begged for an answer is, by stipulating such guidelines/requirements by the Council, was the Council actually acting in the best interest of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives and of the Profession, or were they under “external pressure” to act?

“By approaching the court, UGONSA acted within the bounds of the law to protect the fundamental human rights of her members that the Council was about to infringe upon through her circular.

“Therefore, rather than come under attack or condemnation, UGONSA deserved great accolades from the N&MCN for saving it from itself and bailing it out of the ostensible “perceived external pressure”.

“UGONSA equally deserve an accolade from NANNM for saving NANNM’s face as it was obvious that NANNM, a critical stakeholder, was equally humiliated by the council Registrar by being kept in the dark and releasing such a critical circular without NANNM’s knowledge and inputs.

“Dear, respected President, we wish to state unambiguously that UGONSA as a body has no stake or benefits from the implementation of the circular.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to reiterate that the association cannot fold it hands and watch “this perceived external pressure or actors who are bent at stagnating the future of Nigerian nurses” in the name of curbing brain drain, or, being enslaved in the name of obtaining a letter of “Good Standing from their CEOs, and the schools they graduated from.

“These new measures are needless bottle neck to nurses that the council itself had previously certified and inducted into the profession after being found worthy in learning and in character”.

“We wish to conclude that, no matter the good intentions of the Council towards the release of the revised guidelines circular, the massive outcry, protest and wide condemnation of the circular by both Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, those in diaspora, and even the National Assembly (The Federal House of Representative), is a clear signal that the circular was ill-conceived, provocative, retrogressive with malicious intent.

“Kindly note that the Council has suspended the entire verification exercise, instead of reverting to the status quo ante, against the progress of Nigeria nurses.

“We, therefore, implore you to advise the Council to consult widely by engaging all stakeholders, and if possible call for an in-house hearing on the matter, to articulate the concerns of Nigerian Nurses, and come out with acceptable guidelines for certificate(s) verification devoid of any retrogressive content.

“After such a consensus has been reached amicably, UGONSA shall approach the Court to withdraw the case for in-house settlement. UGONSA is ever committed to making a positive change that is geared toward, peace, unity, harmony and progress in the Nursing Profession.Please, Sir, accept the assurance of our highest regards”