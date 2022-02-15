Emefiele Speaks On 2023 Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians, Godwin Emefiele, has opened up concerning calls for him to contest for presidency in the 2023 presidential election.

Emefiele, in a statement made when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumored presidential ambition in 2023, stated that it is the right of President Muhammadu Buhari to map out his succession plan.

He also disclosed that he would leave his fate firmly in the hands of God.

“Only yesterday, as the speculation became widespread, a group of his friends under the aegis of FRIENDS OF GODWIN EMEFIELE met with him to clarify his position,” a statement signed by the group, reads.

“Here is what he told us: That he remains focused on his job and will continue supporting the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s economic recovery drive; that in his career trajectory, right from his days as a young banker, he never asked, nor lobbied for a job, he was invited by the Board of Directors to be the Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank as he was an integral part of the team, led by founder Jim Ovia, that transformed Zenith Bank from a start-up to one of Africa’s largest banks with subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, South Africa, Dubai, China and the United Kingdom.”