Empowerment: Enugu Govt Partners Foundation To Train Over 150 Youths On CCTV Camera, Solar Panel Installation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to equip youths in the state with skill acquisition that would make them self reliance, the Enugu state government in partnership with Custos Care Foundation, (CCF, a pet project of wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechiyenre Mbah, have trained over 150 young persons on CCTV camera and Solar panel installations.

The beneficiaries, comprising males and females, drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, had gone through a one month intensive training programme at the Enugu Cooperative College in the state capital, before their graduation on Tuesday.

Our correspondent who covered the graduation ceremony, writes that the Training was facilitated by the state Ministry of Human Development and poverty Eradicatation, in collaboration with office of the state first lady and Custos Care Foundation, (CCF).

Speaking during the passing out event, the state Commissioner for Human Development and poverty Eradicatation, Dr. Malachy Agbo, explained that the training was in line with the commitment of the governor Peter Mbah’s led administration to take

unemployed youths in the state off the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures.

Represented by the Head of Department (HOD) in the Ministry in charge of Human Development, Mrs. Blessing Nnamani, the commissioner, advised the graduands to endeavour to build on the skills they have acquired from the training, stressing that “you must be focused and determined if you really wants to succeed in life.

“You must take this training further, keep developing yourselves, take advantage of any opportunity that calls, because the skills you have acquired are very very lucrative in the modern day world.

“Like you already know, the issue of CCTV camera and clean energy are two areas that are quite lucrative across the globe hence, you must be focused and take them very seriously. you all must go out there in the society and begin to apply what you have learnt, make sure you practice it and earn a living from it.

“Our beloved governor, Dr. Peter Ndubusi Mbah and the wife, have the interest of our teeming youths at heart, and that is why they are always disposed in championing youth related programmes in the state.”

In her remark, wife of the governor, Mrs. Mbah, congratulated the graduands, urging them to make good use of the skill they acquired.

The Enugu state first lady, who spoke through her personal Assistant, Mrs. Ifeoma Amadi, stated that her per project, Custos Care Foundation takes pleasure on issues affecting the youths, women, and children, and will keep advancing them, adding that “the sky is not your limit, but starting point”.

“With this training, you have been equiped for life, because what you have learnt cannot be taken away from you by anybody. So, be resilient and focused. This is just the first step, you must continue to develope your selves for your own good”

She disclosed that her foundation had recently, trained some young people in the state on leather works, assuring youths in the state of more empowerment programmes.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Custos Care Foundation, Comrade Blessing Egodi Igwe, said “today is a significant milestone in our journey of empowerment for the women and youth of Enugu State.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the graduation of yet another cohort of skilled individuals, each contributing to the upskilling of our state’s workforce.

According to her “today also marks the conclusion of a one-month training program in Solar Installation and CCTV Camera Installation, which began on October 1, 2024, and was conducted simultaneously across the three senatorial zones.

“Graduation ceremonies are taking place at multiple locations, with a total of 150 trainees now equipped with these essential skills.

“Through our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Human Capital Development, Custos Care Foundation has successfully trained and graduated 150 individuals across the state.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing collaboration with community development organizations and MDAs within and beyond Enugu State.

“Our foundation is committed to reducing unemployment, closing economic and skills gaps, and empowering communities.

“Through programs like this, we aim to bridge divides and uplift individuals, ultimately contributing to the eradication of poverty.

“We are proud to share that this cohort includes both male and female participants who have acquired the knowledge and skills essential for future opportunities.

“Moving forward, we will continue to build connections between the trainees and industry partners to foster economic relationships and help them maximize their potential.

We wish all of our graduates the very best in their future endeavours.

“We look forward to continued partnerships, and we hope that each of you will become proud ambassadors for the Custos Care”

Highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates to the beneficiaries as well as start up kits to ten graduands who performed extremely well in the training.