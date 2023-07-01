Enough With Price Increase On Nigerians, Afenifere Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to urgently prevail on some government institutions to halt the implementation of policies that will further impoverish Nigerians.

The organisation raised the concern following the planned increase in electricity tariff, the introduction of fees for proof of ownership certificates for vehicle owners and other policy decisions of the Tinubu administration.

Afenifere warned that these plans would lead to a hike in prices of commodities and services and subsequently worsen the already terrible situation of Nigerians.

It said: “The need to ensure that the people are not squeezed out of breath before that good time comes, as it’s only a person who is wholesomely alive that would enjoy the largesse of tomorrow!”

Afenifere also tasked President Tinubu to be wary of actions that could make his administration unpopular among the people.

The spokesman also slammed the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directing banks to collect customers’ social media accounts.





