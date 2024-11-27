Enugu Budgets About N971.8 Billion For 2025 Fiscal Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Peter Mbah led Enugu State Government is to spend N971,84,000,000 billion for the 2025 fiscal year as against N521,556,386,000 budgeted in 2024.

Mbah who made this known during the 2025 budget presentation at the Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said that the budget tagged: “Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Prosperity,” is to ensure that accelerated development gets to every nook and cranny of the state.

The governor who said he is on track and in tune with what the state are yearning for added that no citizen of Enugu State will suffer lack.

He said that the desired envisaged growth will be achieved by growing the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

According to him, “Our vision to grow our GDP is patently achievable. No citizen of this state needs to suffer poverty or penury. No segment of the state will be left out,” he said.

The governor disclosed that out of the proposed budget, Capital Expenditure is N837,944,000,000.00 while the Recurrent Expenditure is placed at N133,140,000,000.00.

Out of the capital expenditure, the Recurrent Capital Expenditure will be N559,39,000,000.00.

Mbah announced that in the year under review, N692,179,000,000.00 is the expected revenue which would be derived from IGR, VAT and Grants.

The governor said that from Value Added Tax, VAT, alone, Enugu State would garner N74,924,000,000.00, while Internally Generated Revenue, IGR will be N144,796,814,894.00.

He said that his administration has a high premium on education which he said is the fulcrum of development. According to him, Education will gulp N320,609,590,000.00.

Mbah, hinted that the state will launch its own Airline which is expected to bring in indigenes returning for the Christmas and end year festivities.

“Enugu Airline will be launched a few weeks time so that our brothers coming for Christmas will fly by our own Airline,”

On roads and other infrastructure, Mbah said that over N213,120,267,000 was carved out.