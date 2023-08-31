Enugu Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Crisis: Civil Society Group Protests Against Medical Director

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSO, in conjunction with Office of Citizen of Federal Republic of Nigeria have given the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the Federal Neoropsychiatric Hospital, FNH, Enugu, Prof. Monday Igwe Nwite, 72 hours to reopen the Hospital’s School of mental Nursing or face dare consequences.

African Examiner writes that the school which is the only one in South East Nigeria was Alledgedly closed down unlawfully by Igwe for close to three months now, a development that has continued to attract sharp criticism by all and sundry.

Members of the Coalition numbering over 200, led by Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, who staged a peaceful protest to the school, called on the Minister of Health, prof. Pate Ali, Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF,) and other relevant agencies to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter.

The protesters who displayed several plycards with inscriptions such as ‘Monday Igwe we are tired of you’.

‘Monday Igwe go and answer corruption charges against you’ and leave the students and Staff alone’ Monday Igwe open our school so that we can write our final exams’ professor Ali Pate Save us from Monday Igwe’ amongst others.

The protesters who are unhappy with the continued closure of the said School, insisted that the Medical Director had no right to close the School and jeopardize the future of the students.

Addressing Newsmen, Igboke stated tht the Hospital is not the CMD’s family business and as such he should not behave as if the federal government can’t do him anything.

The human rights Activist, therefore, called on the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate to intervene in the crisis that has been bedeviling the hospital for some time now.

According to him, “we are here today to call on the new Minister of Health to beam his searchlight on the MD of the hospital, Prof. Igwe,”

They insisted that the CMD must go so as to allow peace rein in the federal government owned institution.

Other placards displayed by the protesters read: “Monday Igwe must step aside for investigation; Monday Igwe, obey court order; Monday Igwe, stop turning the institution into family business.

Igboke, equally accused Igwe of issuing 20 queries to staff of the hospital especially those who are not from his area.

The activist, maintained that Igwe should step aside to “answer charges against him,” accusing him of having corruption charges against him which he has not answered.

“So categorically, what we are saying is that Monday Igwe’ should step aside, so that the federal government can investigate all the corruption and abuse of office petitions against him

But reacting to the protest, Prof. Igwe said that he was not aware of any demonstration against him.

“I am not aware of any protest or demonstration at the hospital. I have inquired and they told me that there was no protest. Maybe it was an arrangement something,” he said.

On the closure of the School of Nursing, Igwe explained that the school was not closed but that the Medical Council withdrew accreditation from the school which he has been fighting to return.

“The School is not closed. Go there and see if the school is closed. What happened is that the accreditation was withdrawn by the Council and I am doing everything possible to ensure that the accreditation is restored. There is difference between withdrawal of accreditation and closure of the school,”

Recalled that Igwe had recently wrote a frivolous petition against some Enugu based Journalists, including our Correspondent at the police headquarters Abuja, for reporting some of the anormalies taking place in the school under his watch.





