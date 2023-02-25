W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Voters Provide Power Banks For INEC BVAS Machines In New Nyanya

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, February 25th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some voters desirous to vote in Pikkolo Guest House polling unit, New Nyanya Nasarawa State provided power banks to power the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Some of the voters, who faulted the late arrival of materials and ad hoc staffers, ran to their various homes and brought their power banks for the INEC officials to use.

The voters expressed their desire to cast their votes.



The BVAs shutdown occurred immediately after the accreditation and voting by three people.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the BVAS machine had been charged and accreditation and voting continued.(NAN)

