Enugu Governor-Elect, Mbah Condoles, Ex Senate President Nnamani, Over Wives. Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State governor elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed shock and deep grief over the demise of Mrs. Jane Nnamani, wife of ex- President of the Nigeria’s Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, describing it as a huge loss to the entire state.

It is recalled that the former President of the Senate, had in a statement he issued on Monday, announced the death of his wife of many decades at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, after a brief illness.

Reacting to the incidence, Mbah, in a condolence statement made available by the head of his Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, said: “I received with a deep sense of loss the news of the sudden passing away of Lady Jane Udewo Nnamani, wife of former President of the State, Senator Ken Nnamani.

“Jane paid her dues in service to God and humanity. She equally served Enugu State as a Member of the Governing Council, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

“She was an entrepreneur, who believed in the dignity of labour and committed her time and resources to the service of the Church and the society as a whole.

“This is therefore a heavy loss, not only to her family, but to the entire Enugu State, and indeed the nation.

“My heart goes out to her immediate family and all her loved ones. I pray the Almighty God to imbue in them the inner strength to pull through these difficult times. Importantly, may the Good Lord grant her kind soul eternal repose”.