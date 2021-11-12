W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Govt Raises Alarm over Illegal Connection Of Electricity lines

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led  government in Enugu state,  has raised alarm over series of illegal connections of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) lines feeding government establishments to private offices and homes by unscrupulous individuals.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information,  Barrister Steve Oruruo made available to African Examiner in Enugu disclosed that such illicit acts include “electrical load diversion, voltage (415) bypass, tapping  all manner of unlawful connections”.

Oruruo stressed that the criminal acts were surreptitiously executed by the perpetrators to defraud the state government.



The statement added  that the state government directed “all defaulting persons to disconnect forthwith such illegal connections or face the full wrath of the law.

According Orurou, the government enjoined the public to report all cases of illegal and fraudulent connections to the appropriate authorities.  

