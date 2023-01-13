INEC Extends Deadline For PVC Collection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to Sunday 29th, January 2023.

The electoral umpire earlier fixed Sunday, 22nd January 2023 as the collection deadline.

But following a meeting on Thursday, INEC said it has pushed the deadline by eight days.

“The Commission is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election. For this reason, the timeframe for the collection of PVCs is extended by eight days,” INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said in a statement.

“Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00 am – 3.00 pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).”