Enugu Govt. Set To Launch A New Tax Regme

…Introduce E- Ticketing, Revive Community Taxation…

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tough time now awaits residents of Enugu state, as the governor Peter Mbah led Administration has announced plan to reintroduce Community taxation and launch E- ticketing under it’s new consolidated tax regime, saying the system would go a long way in eliminating all forms of multiple taxation.

It said the idea is aimed at boosting the state Internal revenue base so as to enable the government to provide adequate social amenities for the people.

Briefing Newsmen Tuesday in Enugu on the proposed system which will be formally launched on the 27, of September 2023, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Board of internal Service,. Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, stated that the aggressive financial drive is also part of Governor Peter Mbah’s target of raising the state Gross domestic product (GDP), from 4.4 billion to 30 billion.

According to him, under the new tax regime, all citizens must compulsorily pay their taxes as at when due, adding that all the taxes would be built into the consolidated E- Ticketing system.

The Chairman said “for us to maintain Ease of Doing Business in the state, citizens must also play their own part, by paying their taxes, disclosing also that under the new arrangement, every house in Enugu will be mandated to pay land use Act tax.

“No economy of any nation or state can grow as expected without citizens paying their taxes, even in developed countries of the world. If you keep giving tax waivers to people and organizations you are denying the citizens development” he stated.

He disclosed that very soon, citizens of the state who fail to pay their taxes will no longer have access to Enugu state government services such as education, hospital among others “because for you to enjoy such amenities you must provide evidence of tax payment, as it would no longer be business as usual.

Nnamani, further explained that the tax laws have been in existence before now, stressing that the present Administration only want to begin its implementation,

He hinted that government has concluded arrangement to engage five hundred thousand enforcers to help in enforcing the new system, pointing out that government wants to inculcate tax payment culture on its citizens

