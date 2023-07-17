Enugu Guber Election Free And Fair, INEC Insists As LP Closes Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday insisted that the March 18th, 2023 governorship election in Enugu state was free and fair.

This was even as the opposition party (LP) and petitioner against the election formally closed its case at the tribunal.

INEC gave the clarification while being cross examined at the tribunal.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Victor Ezeokafor was in court following the Subpoena served the Commission to produce BVAS machines used during the election in some isolated areas

He stated that the Commission gave certified True Copies of Electoral documents requested by Labour Party, adding that those that were not released were those they did not pay for.

The electoral body also brought some BIVAS machines in line with the order of the court which requested it to so

Ezeokafor also disclosed that it was possible that accreditation was carried out on the day of electiion in some areas without network.

He further told the tribunal that the boxes he tendered before it contained five BVAS machines and accessories.

The INEC spokesman in Enugu noted that the electoral body was familiar with the Governorship Election and restated that the electiion was free and fair.

He insisted that INEC provided all the BVAS machines mentioned in the court order, adding that the electoral body responds only tto Codes and not name.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the sitting, Counsel to Dr. Peter Mbah and 2nd respondent, Alex Iziyon, Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN) said “well what happened in court today is that the court brought in their remaining witnesses and also asked INEC to bring some BVAS machines which were brought, tendered.

“We also asked questions on behalf of the residents Electoral Commission what transpired during the election and he confirmed that everything went well peacefully and things were in order.

“The only five BVAS which were indicated were brought, but they were over 4000 BVAS machines in polling units in Enugu State and that was it and Labour closed their case” he stated.

When asked about the position of the Subpoena on Owo and ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government, he said the petitioner only asked for only one polling unit which was brought to the court.

Also speaking with Newsmen, one of the lawyers to Labour party, Barrister Ifeanyi Ogenyi said we have successfully close our case today.

“So far, we believe that we have done what the law required of us. We have proved our case as required by law. We are now looking forward to see what the respondent will bring onboard as a defence”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



