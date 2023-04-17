Enugu Taekwondo Begins 2023 1st Quarter Grading Of Athletes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Taekwondo Association has commenced it’s 2023 first Quarter grading of Taekwondo Athletes.

It said the grading which started on 15th April, 2023 at the Indoor Sports hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu ,will come to an end on Saturday 22nd April,2023.

According to the Chairman of the State Taekwondo Association, CSP Ebere Amaraizu while speaking with Newsmen weekend, on the essence of the exercises stated that “grading in Taekwondo is very important.

“Because it is a basic requirement for all taekwondo Athletes to determine the development and their growth in terms of the level of assimilation of the tenets of the game in areas of modesty, indomitable spirit, perseverance, integrity amongst others.

“The Activity is headed by Grandmaster, Dennis Ani and other taekwondo instructors who are expected to take taekwondo Athletes through the grading process of passing through the basic And complex rudiment of the arts.

“The exercise will provide platforms of assessment in terms of hand technique , leg techniques, body form, poomsae, self defence technique ,stamina, fighting skills amongst others .

Amaraizu who also is the National Coordinator Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices (POCACOV) and an Olympic Solidarity Sports Manager and Administrator ,revealed that no fewer than sixty identified Taekwondo Athletes made up of Boys and Girls are undergoing the grading exercise after which their belts based in their level of performances will be issued to them and they move over to their new belt level training.

He added that “the grading Exercise is contained in our year 2023 Taekwondo training program, stressing that it will end on 22nd April ,2023 at the indoor sports Hall ,Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu with the award of their belts according to their levels.

“Taekwondo is an Olympic game and it is only by bringing up these kids properly as an Athletes that future Olympic athletes are made .

He futher stated that “Taekwondo will also help to establish in their minds issues around integrity, perseverance , Modesty, indomitable spirit amongst others, which will help them not to yield into the pressures of membership of unlawful Societies (Cultism),Organized Criminal Groups (OCGs) for serious and Organized Crime (SOC) thereby turning them into National and international Athletes for a greater Society .