Enugu To Host 2023 Igbo Day Celebration September 29th, Says Ohaneze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo Socio Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has constituted the members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration to be hosted by the government of Enugu State.

It said the event will hold on Friday, September 29, 2023, adding that “choice of Enugu is obvious because, apart from being the Igbo capital, it offers the required ambience, cultural hospitality, peace and security.

“The theme of 2023, Igbo Day, according to the LOC is “Igbo Kunie”. meaning, ‘Igbo Arise’

According to the organization, “the logic behind this theme is that it is a clarion call for the Igbo to arise and fulfill their lofty destiny; a charge for the Igbo to awaken to the philosophy of Akuluwo-uno; (invest at home) to galvanize Ndigbo towards unity

“To rediscover and embrace our core traditional family values of one in brotherhood; to have a rethink on the security situation in Igbo homeland and a call for Ndigbo to rise to the challenge of self-destruction through the sit-at-home syndrome.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ohaneze national publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to Newsmen in Enugu Friday.

“The Igbo Day Celebration is in commemoration of some remarkable events that have impacted the Igbo history. The Igbo Day is rather a chain of events that have been compacted into one, and observed on September 29, every year.”

“Why the Igbo Celebration? One may ask. The reason is not only fundamental and sentimental, it is also very symbolic.

” A trip into history informs that Nigeria gained independence from the British on October 1, 1960; and attained a republican status on October 1, 1963. Unfortunately, from 1961 to 1966, several events suggested that Nigeria was still in a flux about democratic governance and even independence itself.

“Some of the crises that unfolded shortly after the independence include the high level of electoral malpractices which gave rise to destruction of properties, maiming and killings in what was known as Operation Wetie of the Western Nigeria in 1962; the census controversy of 1963; creation of Midwest Nigeria, treason charges and imprisonment of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, amongst others.

“The British Commander of the Nigerian Army, Major General Christopher Earle Welby-Everard withdrew from the Nigerian Army and handed over to Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi in May 1965.

“Based on the foregoing crises, a group of Army Officers widely believed to have been led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, staged a bloody coup d’état on January 15, 1966. On May 29, 1966 over 3,000 Igbos were massacred in Kano as a consequence of what was considered an Igbo coup of January 15, 1966.

“Two months later, July 29, General Aguiyi-Ironsi, the Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces was killed along with his host the Military Governor of the Western Region, Lt. Col. Adekunle Fajuyi by the Northern military officers in what was tagged a counter coup.

” Several other Igbo officers were located at various military formations and killed on the same day. As if that was not enough, on September 29, 1966, another major ethnic cleansing took place in which about 30,000 Igbos were killed in the entire Northern Nigeria.

Based on the above backdrop, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has set aside September 29 every year as a special day.

” Why celebrate the Igbo Day? One may ask. The reason is not only fundamental and sentimental, it is also symbolic.

In the first place, it is a day of sober reflection on one hand, and a day to celebrate the Igbo resilience, ingenuity, entrepreneurial skills and frontier spirit.

“Without sounding immodest, all Nigerians affirm that the Igbo are endowed with the highest human creative potential, perhaps in the whole Africa.

“Therefore, we celebrate the innate capacity and perseverance in the Igbo to break some imposed physical boundaries to achieve incredible results where most fail.

“We celebrate that we passed through the valley of the shadow of death and bounced back in splendour; passed through the belly of the whale; traversed turmoil and hell and bounced back in glory. We celebrate the courage, tenacity and adaptability-to live and thrive in all parts of the world. We celebrate the promise of God that he fights for the oppressed and that history will vindicate the just.

“How come that an ethnic group that has suffered various kinds of injustice, alienation and relative deprivations have undauntedly remained afloat in the academia, corporate world, transportation, tourism, commerce and industry, etc.? So, instead of mourning, we have chosen to celebrate the God’s love and kindness towards the Igbo.

The statement added that “Ndigbo are happy that a jinx-breaker, business icon, moral edifice, mobilizer, harmonizer of diverse interests and an accomplished achiever in the person of Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba) is at the helm of affairs as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“Since he assumed office a few months ago, Iwuanyanwu has deployed his wealth of experience and contacts to chart a paradigm shift for Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu has developed a philosophical framework that has lifted Ohanaeze Ndigbo far away from its familiar habitat and provenance to an enviable pedestal.

“He has embarked on a rigorous developmental agenda; some of them include (a). Solution to the Insecurity in the South East; (b).

“The need for an Education Trust Fund; (c). Need for a Cultural Re-orientation; (d).Resuscitation of Ailing Industries and Home-ward Industrial Renaissance; (e) Youth Empowerment; among others.

“Iwuanyanwu sees September 29, 2023 as a turning point in Igbo history. It is a convocation of some sorts; a re-enactment of the Igbo pragmatic communalism, oneness and shared values.

“While thanking His Excellency, Barr. Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State for his kind gestures for hosting the 2023 Igbo Day, Chief Iwuanyanwu informs that the subsequent venues for Igbo Day Celebrations will be rotational amongst the Igbo States and that the 2024 Igbo Day event is open to any state that first indicates insurable interest to host.

“The members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) include:

Professor Fred O. Eze, PhD (Chairman)

Malachy Chuma Ochie, PhD (Secretary)

Dr. Mrs Selina Ugwuoke-Adibuah Member

Hon. Chiedozie Alex. Ogbonnia, PhD- Member

Barr. Peter Aneke, PhD Member

Mazi Ambrose Obioha Member

Chief Mrs. Odibeze Amaka Anajemba Member

The members of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) will be announced later.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



