EPL Round-up: Man City Go Top, Chelsea Tame Wolves, Tottenham Sees Off Toothless Seagulls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City cruised to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games.

The champions are now two points clear of second placed Arsenal ahead of the north London club’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Guardiola’s remarkable team have only lost one of their last 37 league games as they chase a fifth English title in the last six seasons.

City have scored 24 goals in their last six games, winning eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.

Chelsea racked up a third win in new boss Graham Potter’s four games since replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Potter made seven changes after the midweek Champions League victory over AC Milan, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those rested.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton &Hove Albion 1-0 at the Amex Stadium to continue their strong start to the premier league season, although this was just their second win in their last five contests across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth put under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers back on the hot seat with a 2-1 win at Dean Court.

On the other hand, Newcastle thrashed Brentford 5-1 at St James’ Park to go fifth on the table.