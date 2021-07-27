Buhari Arrives In London For Medical Check Up, Education Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is now in London, the United Kingdom (UK), where he will participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025 as well as medical check up.

The president’s aircraft arrived at the Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20pm (local time) with the temperature at 22 degrees celsius.

An earlier statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, said the summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to him, the summit will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through exchange of best practices.

Adesina also said, after the meeting, the President will attend a scheduled medical appointment.

He is due back by the second week of August 2021.























