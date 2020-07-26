ESUT Elevates 11 Lecturers to Rank Of Professorship

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has elevated 11 of its personnel to the rank of professorship, just as 31 others were also promoted to the position of Associate professors.

Acting Vice Chancellor (VC), of the institution, professor Charles Eze, disclosed this Saturday in Enugu during a programme, tagged: “Celebration of Excellent Leadership” put together by Msc and Phd students of the university’s Institute for peace, Conflict and Development studies in honour of its Director, professor Felix Asogwa.

The ESUT helmsman, who was also conferred with the award of ‘Pragmatic and Excellent Leadership at the colourful event, expressed satisfaction with activities of the institute which he said, is barely a year old, declaring that as a university under his watch for now, “we will not hesitate to always assist you from our available little resources.

Professor Eze, disclosed that the newly elevated professors and Associate professors were people who were overdue for the promotion since 2015, 2016, 2017, among other years, but were stagnated for quite a long time by successive administrations in the university, saying the elevation was announced on Friday, 23rd, July 2920.

According to him, stagnating workers for a long time is not the best in any system, whether academic or non academic environment, because it affects productivity adversely so, “as the Acting (VC) of ESUT, I found myself as a wheeling tool to do the needful and give them what they merited and deserves, and today, the beneficiaries are happy for it.

He said the Institute has a great role to play in tackling the alarming rate of conflicts in parts of the country via its products, (graduates), calling on all and sundry to always give the management the necessary support.

In his remark, elated Director of the institute, professor Asogwa, who was recently reappointed, had appreciated the organizers, particularly the Institute’s Coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Chiedozie Nwafor, a PhD student, for packaging the ceremony in his honour, despite the challenges posed by the deadly Coronavirous disease currently ravaging the entire globe including Enugu state, and Nigeria in general.

He noted that no nation, be it developed, or developing, including Nigeria can make any meaningful headway or development in an atmosphere of conflict, or crisis, stressing that peace should always remain Paramount “in all we do as a people. And that is why, we will not relent until the objective and motive for establishing the institute is fully realised.

According to him, development has eluded many nations across the world today because of conflicts and crisis, and that is why every hand must be on deck both in Nigeria and elsewhere, to promote peace which remains the panacea for growth of nation’s economies.

Our correspondent who was at the event reports that other speakers who were mainly professors and facilitators at the institute, equally applauded the organizers for the outing, urging the ESUT management to take the issue of adequate funding of the institute very seriously, as it is the only way it could achieve the desired result.

The institute coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Nwafor, had in a brief comment said, ” it is not contestable that its first of its kind in the southeast region, and as such, it will continue to produce worthy Ambassadors that will keep exporting the excellence the university is known for.

Other award recipients at the ceremony included Enugu state Commissioner of police, Amad Abdurrahman, who is also a Phd student of the institute, Baywood Foundation, the Executive Director, West Africa Network for peace building, Dr. Chukwuemeka Eze, among others.