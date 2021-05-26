Medical Doctor Emerges Enugu Rangers Inter. Fc Supporters Club Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu based Medical practitioner, (Dr). Orji Uchenna Iloakasi, has emerged National Chairman of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, supporters Club.

He was unanimously elected on Tuesday during the Association’s election held at its Secretariat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Stadium Enugu.

Announcing the result, at the end of voting exercise, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, and top member of the club, Mr. Okereke Amobi, said the new Chairman, who will pilot affairs of the Association for the next four years, polled a total of 36 votes to emerge victorious and was unopposed.

He applauded members for the discipline and maturity they exhibited during the exercise.

Speaking with Sports Journalists who covered the election, the new Rangers Supporters Club boss, thanked the members for the mandate given him and his Exco members to serve, assuring them of his commitment in raising the bar of the Association.

He promised to run an all – inclusive administration, adding that his first assignment will be to reconcile all aggrieved members, stressing that the club cannot make any meaningful headway in an atmosphere of disunity, or a divided house.

“The first thing am going to do is to reunite all aggrieved members of this club. Am going to bring every body together, so that we can have a one big united family.

“Secondly, my dream is to see our darling team, Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, win at least, a trophy, be it domestic or continental under my watch as Chairman of the Supported club.

Dr. Iloakasi, promised to build on the feat recoded by the outgoing Exco led by Mr. Ibuchukwu Nwodo, who had also served as the Special Adviser to the Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Rangers matters.

The new Chairman, had used the forum to appeal to Rangers fans and supporters across the globe not to relent in drumming support for the Enugu based Nigeria premier league Club side.

In his comment, outgoing Chairman of the club, Mr. Nwodo, expressed satisfaction with the Electoral Committee for conducting a transparent election devoid of Rancour and acrimony, advising the incoming Exco to ensure that every member is carried along and given a sense of belonging .

African Examiner Sports reports that a total of ten positions were contested for in the election in which Mr. Gabriel Onyearizo, emerged National Secretary, Romanus Udeh, who scored 39 votes got the post of National organizing Secretary, while the position of National Publicity Secretary (PRO) went to Mr. Aneke Christopher who gannered 34 votes.























