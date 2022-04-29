Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, Joins Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, on Friday, formally declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnanani, while making the declaration in Abuja, called for reduction in the nomination fees for elective offices.

He also urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set rules to regulate the cost of nomination fees and campaign expenses.

Nnamani enjoined Nigerians across all strata to get massively involved in partisan politics so as to influence reduction in the cost of electioneering.

My view is that we should work towards reducing the cost of nomination fees for political offices so that we can create an inclusive environment for our dynamic youths and women who may not have access to much wealth.

“I believe that high cost of election does not align with our socio-economic realities in terms of per capita income and purchasing power of Nigerians.

“Ultimately, the pressure for drastic reduction in nomination fees will come when citizens and groups begin to play more active roles in demanding for, and presenting, credible and capable persons for elective offices,” he said.