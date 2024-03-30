FG Set To Disburse N25bn Healthcare Funds To States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N25 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to bolster healthcare infrastructure in states.

Prof. Muhammed Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, made this known on Saturday in Abuja at the sixth meeting of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee.

Pate said that the funds were designated for direct facility financing and workforce incentives across states.

The minister said that the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerian women, children, and vulnerable populations.

He said that the disbursement would be facilitated through gateways including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

“This substantial investment underscores our dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and supporting our healthcare workforce.

“In addition to direct facility financing and workforce incentives, a portion of the funds will be allocated by the NHIA to provide financial protection for the poorest and most vulnerable populations, further ensuring equitable access to healthcare services,” he added.

The minister announced the establishment of a dedicated reporting mechanism for citizens to report any misuse or deviation from guidelines regarding the disbursement of the funds.

“An email address and reporting line will be made available, enabling citizens to actively participate in monitoring fund implementation.

“We are committed to ensuring that healthcare resources are utilised effectively and transparently.

“Regular monitoring and oversight will be conducted to uphold the fiduciary integrity of healthcare systems, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from these resources,” Pate said.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, who spoke on behalf of Commissioners for Health and Human Services, pledged that all the states would prioritise the quality of care provided Nigerians even after leaving hospital.

Filani highlighted their plan to strengthen public health units and ensure frontline health workers and civil servants receive necessary support.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to good quality healthcare services.

“By bolstering resources at the state level and fostering stronger collaboration with the federal government, we aim to significantly improve the quality of healthcare services in the near future,” he added.

He expressed optimism about the potential impact of these efforts.

“With a focus on enhancing healthcare delivery nationwide, stakeholders anticipate tangible improvements in health services across the country,” Filani said.

In his comment, Dr Muyi Aina, the Executive Director, NPHCDA, announced series of initiatives aimed at ensuring accountability and enhancing service delivery.

Muyi emphasised the importance of transparency in expenditure and announced the establishment of a dedicated call line for whistleblowers to report any discrepancies or malpractices observed in the field.

He said that the government would leverage software technology to track expenditure at the facility level, and ensure funds allocated are utilised appropriately.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian has access to the basic services they need,” he said.

Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of NHIA, underscored the importance of ensuring financial access to healthcare for all Nigerians by reducing out-of-pocket payments for healthcare services.