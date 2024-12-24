Excitement As Offshore Entertainment Set To Unveil CHICAGO 360º Night Club In Warri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the unveiling of a state of the Art nightclub, with the named, CHICAGO 360º a night Club in the oil rich city of Warri, Delta state, South-South Nigeria on Christmas day 2024.

The Management of the facility in a statement said it would afford residents of the town, especially entertainment seekers the opportunity of experiencing “the exquisite Chicago lifestyle in Warri City”

The facility offered by Offshore Entertainment has put a smile on the faces of the residents, especially students and youths who are highly excited.

The statement signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer CEO of Offshore Entaintament, Dr. Ben Nwoye on Tuesday stated that “Chicago 360º Night Club is a piece of the puzzle in a one-stop entertainment hub offered by Offshore Entertainment in Warri, Delta State.

“Here we have exquisite hotel accommodation, a 24 hours snooker bar with spots for Chase, Monopoly, Draft and Ludo board games.

“We also offer a midnight swimming pool party at our Olympic size swimming pool.

According to the former chairman of the All progressives congress APC, Enugu state chapter, “the Night Club is part of my vision to bring down the nightlife entertainment in the City of Chicago to Warri, Delta State.

According to him, “The night club kicks off tomorrow December 25th 2024, with free exotic drinks for the first 20 persons to enter the Club.

“On December 27, 2024, we will host an After-Christmas Party to the good people of Warri.

“First 20 persons in the club will receive a glass of California Red Wine. There will be a Cross-Over Night Party at the Club with free champagne to the first 30 persons to enter the club.

“We hope to duplicate the same thing in other major cities in Nigeria” Nwoye said.